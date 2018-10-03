Wed October 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Pakistan bow out of Under-19 Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan tumbled out of the Under-19 Asia Cup cricket tournament title race after suffering their second consecutive defeat, this time against Sri Lanka in Chittagong (Bangladesh) on Tuesday.

Right arm pacer Arshad Iqbal (6-34) helped Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to 200 all out. Pakistan in response managed 177-8, losing the match by 23 runs. Awaiz Zafar (43) was the top scorer for Pakistan.

Earlier, Bangladesh also defeated Pakistan in the second pool match. Pakistan

only defeated Hong Kong in the pool match.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India and Afghanistan qualified for the semi-finals. Sri Lanka will play Afghanistan while India will face Bangladesh.

Scores in brief: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs: Sri Lanka 200 all out in 49.4 overs (K Perera 51, N D Perera 33, N Paranavithana 26; Arshad Iqbal 6-34). Pakistan 177-8 in 50 overs (Awaiz Zafar 43, Waqar Ahmed 24, Saad Khan 22, Jahanzaib Sultan 22, S Senarathne 2-32, D Wellalage 2-28, N Paranavithana 2-27). Man of the Match: Arshad Iqbal (Pakistan).

India beat Afghanistan won by 51 runs: India 221 all out in 45.3 overs (Y Jaiswal 92, A Badoni 65; A Omarzai 3-46, Q Kamawal 3-33). Afghanistan 170 all out in 45.4 overs (R Hassan 47, R Gurbaz 37; H Tyagi 3-40, S Desai 4-37). Man of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (India).

Nepal beat UAE by three wickets: UAE 268-8 in 50 overs (F Nawaz 83, Ansh 67). Nepal 275-7 in 49.1 overs (M Sheikh 35, S Jora 67, R Paudel 92). Man of the Match: Rohit Kumar Paudel (Nepal).

Bangladesh beat Hong Kong by five wickets: Hong Kong 91 all out in 46.5 overs (M Rishad 3-11). Bangladesh 92-5 in 11.2 overs (M Joy 32 not out; N Rana 4-39). Man of the Match: Mohammad Rishad (Bangladesh).

