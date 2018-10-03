Karachi tame Pindi in National Women Basketball

ISLAMABAD: Karachi tamed Rawalpindi 46-23 in an interesting match played in connection with National Women Basketball Championship at the Hamidi Hall Tuesday.

Zuha played really well for Rawalpindi and scored 12 points while Naziha from Karachi outwitted others by scoring 11 points. Karachi ultimately won the match easily. Hazara overpowered Hyderabad 18-5 in another interesting match played Tuesday. Maria was the top scorer for Hazara with 10 points. Wapda outclassed Karachi by a heavy margin of 37 points. Wapda scored a total of 49 points against 12 caged by Karachi. Sehrish from Wapda scored 8 points while Mehru and Hijab followed with 6 points each.

Army beat Lahore 58-34 in another entertaining match of day. Kashifa (Army) scored 14 points and Sakha from Lahore scored eight points. Jamshed Kazi, UN Women Country representative, and Fawad Mohsin, Regional Head of National Bank were guests of honours at the match.