Early detection saves lives

LAHORE: “Let’s make a promise to dedicate five minutes in a week to ourselves.” This is the theme of breast cancer awareness drive launched on Tuesday by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre which receives breast cancer patients more than any other type of cancer.

“Breast cancer in Pakistan is the highest in Asia,” informed the hospital’s chief medical officer Dr Asim Mustafa. Take out time to conduct self-examination once a week; the moment you feel any change or abnormality, report it to a doctor. “You have to know your normal to know what is abnormal,” said Dr Asad Pervez. Warning signs are lump in breast or underarm, change in shape or skin colour of breast, nipple inversion, discharge from nipple and swelling of the upper arm.

“Every lump is not cancer but every lump should be assessed. Any abnormality should not be ignored,” said the doctor, informing “one in nine women has the potential to have breast cancer in her lifetime and 90,000 women suffer from breast cancer every year in Pakistan.” Early detection leads to successful treatment of breast cancer and can save lives. Screening helps to detect cancer. Dr Neelum Siddiqui, consultant oncologist, advised mammography once in every three years after 40. In developing countries it’s a regular thing and the government supports it. Not so in Pakistan. Breast cancer is diagnosed here very late. Self-examination can save us. If cancer is restricted to the breast, a person can be saved. On what food to take, Dr Amina, another consultant oncologist said, “We should eat fruits with peels where possible, like she advised against removing apple peel. Starchy, sugary food, junk food and sedentary lifestyle should better be avoided. Its important to avoid medicine for hormone therapy and take family history of breast cancer as a warning.”

A brave survivor of breast cancer who was diagnosed when she was pregnant, told the audience she recovered fully by following the doctors’ advice and with great moral and physical support of family and her doctors. “A good support system is very important,” she said. “If diagnosed after first trimester, there are guidelines on treatment,” said Farah Shaheen, now heading physiotherapy department at a hospital. She was advised FNAC (fine-needle aspiration cytology). It was on third FNAC that she was diagnosed with cancer. Now her child is 9-year-old and she has a 3-year-old son as well and is leading a perfectly normal life. She used to check her breasts regularly and was diagnosed with breast cancer early. Her message is, “Sharing is caring. Share this with others.” The doctors of the hospital gave awareness in this regard to over 700 people, mostly students.