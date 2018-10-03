Enforcement of smoking ban ordered

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday issued directions to all administrative secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners and district police officers (DPOs) to enforce ban on smoking in the province.

The Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) issued a circular with the directions to ensure strict implementation of the relevant provisions of Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002. All the officers have been directed that ban on smoking be enforced at all public places, educational institutes and public vehicles. Boards stating “Smoking is an offence” be displayed at all public places. Sale and storage of cigarettes or any smoking substance within 50 meters from any educational institute is prohibited. No person shall sell cigarettes or any tobacco product to any person who is below the age of 18 years. In case of violation, penalties of fine and imprisonment can be imposed.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 876 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Thirteen people died and 1,014 sustained injured. Out of the injured, 539 were badly injured. They were removed to hospitals while 418 slightly injured victims were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.

NH&MP IG: Allah Dino Khowaja, PSP, has assumed the charge as inspector general, National Highways and Motorway Police. He is the 17th inspector general of NH&MP.

terminated: The Punjab government has issued a notification, terminating the contractual appointment of two officers from Cluster Development Initiative (CDI), Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC). The contract appointments of CDI Project Director Fazal-ur-Rehman and Admin and Coordination Manager Hamid Mahmood Malhi have been terminated with effect from June 30, 2018. The services of both officers have been placed at the disposal of the PISC on deputation basis for further posting.

accord: To bring IT reforms, Wasa Lahore and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Syed Zahid Aziz, Managing Director Wasa and Dr Umar Saif signed on behalf of Wasa Lahore and PITB. A shield distribution ceremony also took place. Syed Zahid acknowledged PITB and Dr Umar on their support towards Wasa and wished both the organisations good luck. Dr Umar highlighted importance of collaboration in civil departments and hoped to flourish the relationship with Wasa in the future as well.

meeting: Muhammad Rizwan, a student of fourth class in Government School Cha Wadda Singh, Kasur along with his parents called on Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas at his office here on Tuesday.

Kasur Chief Executive Officer (Education) Naheed Wasif was also present on the occasion. The minister asked about the details of corporal punishment given to Muhammad Rizwan. He encouraged Muhammad Rizwan to continue his studies. He vowed to eliminate corporal punishment from schools of Punjab.