PTI govt brings inflation storm for public: Ahsan Iqbal

GUJRANWALA: Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said that PTI government had been exposed even in the first month of its tenure.

In 30 days, the government has brought a storm of inflation for the masses. “We have decided to spare the PTI government free for the first 100 days so that people can get to know the real face of Imran government.” He was talking to the media here outside the anti-terrorism court. “Pakistan's development is linked to the CPEC projects while some people from the current government want to make the CPEC a controversy for their interests. A specific lobby is trying to harm the mutual cooperation between China and Pakistan,” he added.

Iqbal said Nawaz Sharif had struck no deal with anyone. He got released from the jail only for the reason that NAB has found no evidences against him. He said the PML-N government had purchased the land for Diamer Bhasha Dam worth Rs122 billion and we had also allocated Rs24 billion for this project in the budget, he informed.