German chancellor telephones PM

ISLAMABAD: German Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel on Monday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to congratulate him on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. Chancellor Merkel emphasised the importance of deepening bilateral relations, expressed desire to expand cooperation in diverse fields and work together on issues of mutual interest at the regional and global levels. The PM thanked the German chancellor for her call. He expressed the desire for further enhancing bilateral relations with Germany into a mutually beneficial, broad-based and long-term partnership. He added that Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan in Europe, and there is a substantial potential for cooperation in the spheres of energy and automobile sectors, and investment in hydroelectric power generation. He also briefed the German chancellor on the regional situation, especially the importance of a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan and relations with India.