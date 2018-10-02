Government asked to control inflation

MINGORA: The activists of various political parties on Monday asked the government to take back the decision of imposition of taxes in Malakand.

The members of Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat-Ulema-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) held a protest rally at the Kabal Chowk in Mingora.

The protesters holding placards inscribed with their demands chanted slogans against the government. They said the government had promised to control inflation and reduce taxes, but it failed to honour it.

The protesters said the government had failed to facilitate the masses. They rejected the imposition of taxes and Customs Act in Malakand and Swat. The protesters asked the government to review the decision or else they would intensify the protest. Meanwhile, Waqar Ahmad of the ANP, Abdul Ghafoor of PML-N, Mufti Arifullah of JUI-F and others attended a meeting to discuss the issues pertaining to the forthcoming by-election.