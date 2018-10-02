Jhang student summoned for ‘Rs173m’ bank transaction

JHANG: A student of Jhang has been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency, Karachi regarding inquiry of suspicious bank transaction of worth Rs173 million. The FIA’s JIT had detected a suspicious transaction of Rs173 million through a bank account under the title of M Asad Ali of Satellite Town, Jhang. The FIA notice stated that the account holder must appear before the JIT on October 2 (today) at the FIA cybercrime building Karachi along with the bank statements, original CNIC and other relevant documents. Upon receiving the notice, Asad told the reporters that he has nothing to do with the said bank account and the huge transaction. He belongs to a middle class family and living in a five-marla house.