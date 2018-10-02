Tue October 02, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

Baloch FC hold KPT to draw

KARACHI: Nushki’s Baloch FC held Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to a 2-2 draw, while the crucial outing between former champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) and Chaman’s Muslim FC ended in a goalless draw in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Sunday night.

At the jam-packed venue which is hosting the event’s first phase under floodlights, Nushki’s Baloch FC did a fine job to level the game against KPT who were playing their first match. Following a flurry of incisive rallies, KPT went ahead through Ubaid’s strike in the 12th minute. Seven minutes later Ali Khan levelled the score for Baloch FC as he slotted one home from distance.

At half time, the score was 1-1. After the breather, tight game was witnessed with both sides making concerted efforts for lead. KPT once again took lead, this time through Junaid Qadir who defeated the defence and the glove-man with an enviable ease.

But their jubilation did not last long as Azabdin landed an equaliser for Baloch FC. Both teams got one point each.KPT coach Fareed Majeed said his side squandered many chances. “We failed to avail ourselves of chances which came our way,” Fareed told ‘The News’ from Multan on Monday.

“It was our first match. It is difficult for the players to find momentum initially. One of our key players got injured that left our defence truncated. But I am confident the team will find momentum in the next outing,” said Fareed, a former international.

In the next match at the same venue, Muslim FC did the same when they played a goalless draw against strong KRL who have a solid track record in the country’s top-tier football tournament.

Sources said the pitch of the Qasim Bagh Stadium is not in good shape which creates huge problems for the players. There is grass on the pitch but the track is uneven and the players find it difficult to time the ball.

