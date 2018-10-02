Foreign urologists start training Pakistani doctors

Two foreign experts – Dr Rizwan Hamid, consultant urologist and clinical lead for neurourology, and Eskinder Solomon, consultant clinical scientist at the University College London -- have started training Pakistani urologists and doctors on the use of Urodynamics, a testing that helps to ascertain the issue of incontinence in females and enlarged prostate in males.

Both experts along with four SIUT faculty members led by Dr Manzoor Hussain, professor of urology, are conducting the two-day course. The gynecologists from all over the city and urologists from across Pakistan are participating in lectures and live case demonstrations, especially on female patients of gynecological disorders and male patients with dysfunction of bladder, urethra and lower urinary tract symptoms.

The course will address the paediatric population for the diagnosis of congenital anomalies and reflux. The SIUT programme is multi-disciplinary with the approach of bringing in the urological problems of males and especially females by the combined exposure of gynecologists and urologists.