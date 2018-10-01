Mon October 01, 2018
KP Governor House now open for public as well

$10 billion a year

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor's account?

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

Billions found in falooda vendor's bank account

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Model Town incident: SC summons report from ATC, may take up appeal against LHC order

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday summoned a report on the Model Town incident from an anti-terrorism court (ATC). A two-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a petition pertaining to the Model Town incident at the SC Lahore Registry. Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur appeared before the court. A victim of the incident, Basma, was also present for the case hearing.

Basma apprised the Supreme Court that the Lahore High Court had rejected a petition to summon former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in the Model Town case.

In response, Chief Justice Nisar said that the SC would look into the matter if an appeal against the high court's verdict is filed. The top judge then summoned a report regarding the incident from an anti-terrorism court. At least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured in police action against the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers in Model Town area of Lahore during an anti-encroachment operation on June 17, 2014.

