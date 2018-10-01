Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Revisit policy of awarding charter to private varsities, SC asks govt

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Sunday ordered the Punjab government to revisit the policy of awarding charter to private universities, requiring chief minister and governor to form a special committee to accomplish the task.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to mushroom growth of private universities. Justice Ijazul Ahsan was the other member on the bench.

The CJ remarked that “we would have to find out what went wrong and what wrong is still going on in order to save the future of our generations”. He asserted that the new government “will have to keep a check that education is not used as a tool to mint money”.

The CJ also constituted a separate committee comprising legal expert Zafar Iqbal and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Waqar Abbasi to hold an inquiry into the facilities being provided at private universities, including the University of Lahore. The committee would ascertain whether or not adequate facilities were being provided at private universities across the province. The CJ instructed the committee to ascertain availability of faculty among other facilities at private medical colleges and submit a report within a week.

Former Punjab university vice chancellor Mujahid Kamran, now rector of the University of Lahore, also appeared before the court and stated that the UoL had been providing the best facilities to students.

The CJ made him realise that what service was being done to the nation by using education for fleecing money. He remarked that the head of every educational institution makes such claims, but an investigation finds the whole system in ruins.

Addressing Mr Kamran, Justice Nisar said it was time to pay back the nation. “You should have indulged in writing books and delivering lectures at this age, instead of doing a job in a private university,” remarked the CJ. What difference is left between the UoL and Axact, the CJ remarked, adding that mafias had ruined education system for the sake of money. He adjourned the hearing for a week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
'Night School' tops weekend box office

'Night School' tops weekend box office

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’