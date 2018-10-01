Sindh Junior Athletics team trials conducted

KARACHI: Trials for the selection of Sindh’s Junior Athletic squad for National Athletics Championship ended here on Saturday.

The championship is scheduled to be held in Islamabad from October 13 at Jinnah Stadium. Trials were held at National Training and Coaching Centre in which around 200 girls and boys from various parts of Sindh participated.

Sindh Athletics Association’s (SAA) selection committee comprising former national athletes Taj Muhammad, Mehboob Dawood and Naseeb Gul conducted the trials. An official said that Sindh squad would be announced on Monday (today). The training camp would be held at National Coaching Centre, he added.

He said that athletes from private schools participated in a large number and that around 75 girl athletes participated in the trials. More than 300 athletes, men and women, will compete during National Youth and Junior Athletics Championships from October 13 at Islamabad’s Jinnah stadium. The units sending their athletes are Army, PAF, Navy, WAPDA, Railways, HEC, Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.

As many as 17 track and field events of junior (men), 15 of junior (women), 16 of youth (men) and 14 of youth (women) will be contested.