Foreign policy to be based on mutuality, self-respect: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday said the new government’s foreign policy would be based on mutuality, self-respect sans compromising country’s national interests.

Responding to the amended budget speech of Khawaja Asif and Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Mazari said, “The stance taken by the prime minister, that the world is seeing a dawn of new foreign policy in Pakistan, based on mutuality, self-respect without compromising country’s national interests.”

She regretted that the previous government of PML-N had never discussed foreign policy matters at the floor of the House. “Pakistan is still facing the side effects of the compromises made by the previous government. We will welcome the debate on the foreign policy in the House as it was the stance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to discuss the foreign policy in the parliament,” she added.

The minister regretted that resolutions on foreign policy passed by the assembly had not been implemented by the PML-N government. She said that despite demand of the PTI and PPP, the PML-N government had never brought the agreements inked with the countries for discussion/rectification in the parliament.

She said during his visit to Saudi Arabia, Imran made it clear that Pakistan desired peace in Muslim Ummah and offered the role of facilitator. “It is also the first time that the UK had agreed to cooperate with Pakistan in checking money laundering.”

She said that it was a good step of the previous government for writing a letter to International Court of Justice (ICJ) not to accept its jurisdiction. But she regretted, later they (PML-N) had accepted its jurisdiction by pursuing the case of Kulbhushan Yadav filed by India.

She also said that the person nominated by the Foreign Office to fight Kulbhushan’s case had also not taken the proper time in the court. It was very sensitive case, she added. She said it was unfortunate that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his visit to India to attend Indian Prime Minister Modi’s oath taking ceremony had refused to meet with the APCH leadership. She regretted that Nawaz had ample time to meet the Indian businessmen.

Mazari said it was unfortunate that PML-N government had put the Kashmir issue on the back-burner. She said that no call attention notice and question had been entertained by the previous government regarding the achievements and expense of the National Assembly Special Committee on Kashmir.

She said the Iranian foreign minister had recently visited Pakistan and discussed the issue of Pakistani prisoners with his Pakistani counterpart.

She that collection of data of refugees/immigrant had been started by the government and would be shared with the House. She also invited political parties to sit together and resolve their issues once for all.

She regretted personal attack by the Khawaja Asif, saying such should be avoided. Shireen Mazari said Balochistan will now be given due share in their resources and development. She regretted that the previous governments had neglected the province and never fulfilled the promises made with the people of Balochistan.

She said, “Our government will carry out development in the province with the consultation of the genuine stakeholders of Balochistan. She said the government was also working to address the issue of enforced disappearances.