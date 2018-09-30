Consultation on high fee charged by private schools held

Islamabad : National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) directed the private schools associations’ representatives to submit record and data of private schools and identify schools that are violating the rules by exploiting innocent people in the name of quality education.

The direction came at the end of the consultation organised by NCHR over the high fee issue charged by private institutions. The consultation was presided by NCHR Chairman Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowan where as a large number of parents and representatives of private schools along with representatives of Private School Network Pakistan, National Association of Private Schools, Private Schools Association Islamabad and representatives of PIERA and Ministry of Education attended the consultation.

Speaking on this occasion, parents complained about the approach of private schools. They said that these schools are run like business empires without much focus on equality and quality of education. They said that the fee charged by these schools is not affordable for majority of the population.

Some parents shared that there are certain private schools which even threat parents if they fail to submit the fee in time and compel parents to buy books from schools only at a very high price, even if the same are available outside of the school at a low price.

They complained that staff of some private schools is qualified according to the set standards but they still charge high fee besides charging lab fee, ICT fee, security fee and many other charges which are even not known to the community.

They said that private schools even demand charges for extra circular activities without having a playground and activity areas. They also complained that school who promote tree plantation through campaigns don’t have single tree in their school. If parents talk to the school administration regarding any issue, they are unable to do anything because these schools owners are mostly business men and they run them through a dummy administration.

On the other hand, representative of Private School Network Pakistan explained that 5 to 6 per cent of schools are business orientated but majority provides quality education as a responsibility. They said that they also condemn school that violate rules and challenge the state writ.

NCHR chairman asked association representatives to submit the data to the NCHR in writing about the school that are violating with the state writ and those who are observing compliance. He said that education is the constitutional right of every child under Article 25(A) of the Constitution and international treaty which stresses on the child education. He said that any school that is a hurdle in the way of fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution will not be spare.

National Association of Private School representative stressed the need to promote respect of teachers in the society. Similarly, representative from Private School Association of Islamabad urged to conduct research on the matter instead of giving sweeping statements. He objected to the fact that the discussion is focusing on 40 schools that are violating rules instead of appreciating the effort of total 2000 schools in Islamabad.

After hearing the both sides NCHR chairman asked the participants to collectively support education. “Pakistan is passing through hard times and education is the only key towards the success.” He further asked the private schools associations representatives to come along with record and data in the next consultation and also asked parents to bring names of those schools who are charging high fee, as not prescribed the rules and regulations of the government.