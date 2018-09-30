Heart disease getting shape of epidemic

Islamabad : The heart disease in Pakistan has almost emerged as an epidemic and the problem needs to be tackled on priority because the country is losing young people in the prime of their age.

Various studies reveal that 30 to 40 per cent of all deaths in Pakistan are due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD) that claim well over 200,000 lives every year in the country. The coronary heart disease (CHD) has now become a leading cause of death in Pakistan and at least 12 Pakistani die every hour due to heart attack.

According to health experts, there may be a number of risk factors associated with heart disease and stroke but the major ones are tobacco use, alcohol use, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, physical inactivity, stress and unhealthy diets. Doing work in a hurry, becoming angrier and sleeping less than 6-8 hours may be harmful for your heart.

Other risk factors linked to heart diseases are tooth loss, gum disease, synthetic oils, high salt intake, skipping breakfast, eating very late at night, fasting-than-normal heart rate (tachycardia), and male-pattern of baldness (complete loss of hair on top of head), urbanization, poverty and lack of awareness.

To avoid heart disease, the most important thing is to avoid smoking and tobacco use and second most important thing is to follow 40 to 50 minutes exercise or physical activity that may be in the form of walk, said Head of Cardiac Centre at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Naeem Malik while talking to ‘The News’ in connection with World Heart Day observed on Saturday (September 29) around the globe.

He said another most important measure to avoid heart disease is that one should eat just to one’ need or to a limit that is necessary for living healthy. “Overeating and eating unhealthy diet must be avoided.”

He said by avoiding obesity one can manage to avoid not only heart disease but also can avoid blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, kidney problems and a number of other problems related to key body functions.

A much important measure to avoid heart disease is to look for peace and tranquillity of mind and heart by offering prayers and following the principles of God in true letter and spirit, said Professor Naeem.

The theme of World Heart Day this year is ‘My Heart, Your Heart’ with a global campaign focusing on looking after our own hearts, and the hearts of our loved ones.

The more risk factors you have, the greater is the likelihood that you will suffer heart disease, unless you take action to modify your risk factors and work to prevent them compromising your health, said Head of Community Medicine at CMH Lahore Medical College Professor Dr Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry while talking to ‘The News’.

He like other health experts believe that Physical inactivity, lack of sleep, consumption of junk food and excessive smoking among country’s youth is the reason why people are developing heart disease in their early 40s. Modern society can expose children to risk factors such as diets with too few calories and high in ‘bad’ fats and sugar (junk foods, sodas); activities like computer games that discourage physical activity and tobacco use.

He said even 30 minutes moderate-intensity activity five times per week reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke and keeps your heart young. Physical activity does not need to exercise. Other activities such as doing household chores count – spend the day gardening or ask the children to help with the cleaning; playing outdoor games with the children, taking stairs, cycling to work etc. Being active is beneficial to your blood pressure, blood lipid levels, blood glucose levels, blood clotting factors, the health of blood vessels and inflammation, he said.