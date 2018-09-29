China, Pakistan to stand together for prosperity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan hosted a grand reception here tonight to mark the 69th anniversary of the founding of their country, which falls on Oct. 1. At the outset national anthems of the two countries were played by the children of Pak-China Government Primary School Gwadar. A Chinese troupe presented the country’s traditional art performance on the occasion at the main lawn of the Chinese embassy.
Comments