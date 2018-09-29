Workshops bag Judo trophy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Workshop Division won the Railways Inter Division Juo Championship trophy with 78 points here on Friday. Held at Railway Stadium, the championship was participated by seven divisions and Lahore was second with 52 points while Quetta had third position with 43 points. SSP Railways Police Sports Officer Shala Qureshi was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.
LAHORE: Workshop Division won the Railways Inter Division Juo Championship trophy with 78 points here on Friday. Held at Railway Stadium, the championship was participated by seven divisions and Lahore was second with 52 points while Quetta had third position with 43 points. SSP Railways Police Sports Officer Shala Qureshi was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.
Comments