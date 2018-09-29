‘Nation united for defence’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has observed that entire nation was standing behind the valiant armed forces for the defence of the country against any possible aggression.

The valour and courage which the armed forces displayed in defeating the menace of terrorism over the last two decades was a source of pride for the whole nation, he said while talking to Lahore Corps Commander Lt-Gen Amir Riaz who called on him at Governor’s House Friday.

The Corps Commander said the armed forces considered nothing dearer than the security and solidarity of the country. He also congratulated Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on assuming the charge of Punjab Governor.