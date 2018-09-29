Punjab to be made best province: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that he is fully committed to transform Punjab as the best province of Pakistan.

In order to achieve this objective, the government is working like a cohesive team. We are wholeheartedly working for the welfare of the general public and change will soon be witnessed in coming days.

He expressed these views while talking to different delegations comprising of assembly members, PTI leaders and LG representatives who called on him here Friday. The chief minister said the PTI government is working for public welfare and doors of the government offices have been opened to the people.

Healthy lifestyle: Usman Buzdar has said that awareness about adoption of precautionary measures is necessary for remaining safe from heart diseases.

In his message, the chief minister said that it is the need of the hour that people should be sensitised about timely diagnosis and proper treatment. People can also remain safe from cardiac problems by changing their lifestyle as exercise, regular walk and healthy food are essential for health. He said the PTI government is giving particular attention to the betterment of health sector.

The hospitals conditions will be improved and cardiology hospitals will also be made well-equipped.

Mengal: Member central committee of Balochistan National Party Abdul Rauf Mengal called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Friday. He congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar on becoming the chief minister and extended invitation to visit Balochistan.

Talking on the occasion, Mengal said that Usman Buzdar is a common man and is well aware about the problems faced by the general public. It is hoped that Usman Buzdar will come up to the expectations of the people and would work day and night for the development of deprived areas.