Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018

India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PK-71 by-polls: PTI awards ticket to governor’s brother

PESHAWAR: As expected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday awarded party ticket to the brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman to contest the by-election for the provincial assembly constituency PK-71.

Talking to The News, the Governor's brother Zulfiqar Khan confirmed that the party has issued the ticket to him. "Yes, I have been officially conveyed the message. I confirm the reports that the party has issued ticket to me for the by-polls," he said.

Shah Farman had won the seat in the July 25 general election by a margin of 8,107 votes. He had secured 17,309 votes. His rival Sifatullah of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz polled 9,202 votes.

Shah Farman had contested election from two provincial assembly seats, PK-70 and PK-71 located in rural Peshawar. He was declared winner from both the seats in the unofficial results, but later his opponent, Awami National Party (ANP)'s Khushdil Khan, a former deputy speaker, sought recounting and was declared winner on PK-70.

Shah Farman had been declared the winner in the unofficial results by a margin of just 47 votes. He had bagged 15,404 votes while Khushdil Khan got 15,357. Khushdil Khan was declared the winner after vote recount. According to official results, he polled 14,871 votes while Shah Farman got 14,686.

Shah Farman vacated PK-71 after he was appointed as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor. Provincial President PTI's Youth Wing Sher Ali Afridi had also applied for the party ticket but the Governor's brother was preferred. PTI's Labour Wing senior vice-president and general secretary Surizai Bala Union Council, Imtiaz Khan said Zulfiqar Khan would emerge victorious in the upcoming by-election on the seat. It is not surprising as other PTI leaders have also secured tickets for their family members to contest the by-elections.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak fielded his brother Liaqat Khattak and son Ibrahim Khattak to contest the by-election on PK-61 and PK-64 constituency in Nowshera, respectively. Pervez Khattak had won both the seats in the July 25 polls.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has fielded his brother Aqibullah to contest the by-polls on the provincial assembly seat vacated by him in Swabi. Aqibullah is a former Member National Assembly. He also won the by-polls held on a seat vacated by Asad Qaiser after winning it in the 2013 general election. Former provincial minister Ali Amin Gandapur has fielded his brother Faisal Amin to contest the by-election on the KP Assembly seat, PK-97 Dera Ismail Khan vacated by him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!