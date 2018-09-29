Al-Azizia reference: Witnesses’ statements conclude

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s last witness on Friday concluded his statement in the Al-Azizia and Hill Metals Establishment against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

The Accountability Court has summoned JIT head Wajid Zia on October 1 for recording his statement in Flagship and other companies’ reference against former PM and his sons. The court has also directed NAB’s investigation officer Mehboob Alam to appear before the court on October 2 for cross examination in the case.

The Accountability Court has decided to hear and conclude the remaining corruption references against former PM and his family side by side. The trial against the Sharif family commenced on September 14, 2017. On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-onth deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only. The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

On July 10, the Supreme Court granted another six-week extension for Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir to conclude the remaining corruption references against Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.