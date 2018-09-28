International Circle Style Kabaddi League next year

KARACHI: Strawberry Sports Management in collaboration with Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) will hold the first-ever International Circle Style Kabaddi League next year.

The company, which conducted the Super Kabaddi League (SKL) earlier this year, said that the league will spread over a span of ten years plus format and will have city/region-based teams comprising top players from Pakistan and all over the world.

“Players will be categorised on the basis of experience, performance and fitness,” it said in a press release.It added that PKF will be the exclusive technical collaborator for the league.

“The circle style kabaddi is immensely popular globally and Pakistan is the epicenter. We are committed towards promotion of indigenous sports of Pakistan and highlighting them at the global scale,” owner of Strawberry Sports Management Haider Ali Daud has been quoted as saying.

The PKF secretary Mohammad Sarwar said they were highly appreciative of their partnership with Strawberry Sports Management and the introduction of circle style kabaddi through international league was a reflection of the strength of their partnership.“The PKF will fully support the upcoming league through technical collaboration,” said Sarwar, also the secretary of Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF).