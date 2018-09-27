U-16 boys’ rugby tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) in collaboration with DELL Pakistan is holding DELL GAMING U-16 Boys 7s Rugby Championship 2018 on Friday (September 28) here at Pakistan Rugby Academy Lahore Cantt.

Rugby services manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah informed that a total eight teams from all over Pakistan will participate in this sevens activity. The teams are Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sheikupura, Farooqabad, Lodhran, Fort Abbas, Vehari and Karachi. These eight teams have been divided in to two groups.

Top two teams from both groups play semifinal and winner will play the final. Matches will start at 11 am and final will be play at around 5 pm followed by the closing ceremony. President PRU Ch Arif Saeed said this is great initiative taken by them that will promote young talent and kids for future of Pakistan rugby.