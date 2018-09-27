Thu September 27, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

Caretaker set-up responsible for child kidnappings: adviser

Sindh information and law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said incidents of street crime and kidnappings of children have increased in the city as officials of the provincial police force were unduly transferred during the caretaker set-up earlier this year.

Talking to journalists at the Sindh Assembly before commencement of Wednesday’s session, he said the government had been taking due steps to overcome street crime and child kidnappings. Wahab said the caretaker set-up was responsible for the recent child kidnapping incidents in Karachi.

He said the federal government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had emerged as the practical embodiment of a traffic U-turn. He added that the federal government had failed to bring back the 200 billion dollars allegedly stashed in bank accounts abroad. The adviser stated that in case any plot belonging to the president of Pakistan in Karachi had been under illegal occupation, then he (president) should lodge a complaint with the Karachi Development Authority and the Sindh government would work to get the president his due right and would allow nobody to deprive him of his rightful possession.

He said the PTI’s federal government should have distributed wheat among the deserving people of Thar instead of sending it to Afghanistan. He said the PTI leaders after losing the elections in Thar had forgotten the Thari people.

