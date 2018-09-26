Women basketball

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The National Basketball Championship for Women will be played at the Hamidi Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad from September 30 to October 3, says a press release.
Teams are divided into two groups. Pool A has Wapda, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Hyderabad. Army, Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and Quetta are in Pool B. A referee’s clinic will be held before the tournament from September 27-29.
