Women basketball

RAWALPINDI: The National Basketball Championship for Women will be played at the Hamidi Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad from September 30 to October 3, says a press release.

Teams are divided into two groups. Pool A has Wapda, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Hyderabad. Army, Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and Quetta are in Pool B. A referee’s clinic will be held before the tournament from September 27-29.