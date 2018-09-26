Wed September 26, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

Top professionals eye glory in UMA-CNS Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading golfers would be featuring in the local edition of the UMA-CNS Open Golf Championship which tees off here at the Karachi Golf Club from September 27.

Regarded as Pakistan’s richest golf tournament, this year’s UMA-CNS Open is being played in two phases with the first one featuring national golfers and serving as qualifying event for the final phase – the UMA-CNS Open Asian Tour Championship. The US$300,000 Asian Tour event would be played at the picturesque KGC from October 11-14.

But before that leading national golfers would be locking horns for the Rs five million prize purse at the local matches of the UMA-CNS Open. The four-day tournament would be played over 72 holes.

This year’s UMA-CNS Open marks the tenth year of the association between the prestigious championship and United Marine Agencies.Sohail Shams, CEO of UMA, reiterated his company’s support for the promotion of golf in Pakistan.

“Over the years the UMA-CNS Open has grown into the biggest platform for golf in Pakistan. I can confidently state that it is a massive event on the calendar of Pakistan Golf Federation and also the most awaited one for our golfers,” Mr. Shams commented.

“It’s a matter of great pride for us that this is the consecutive tenth year of UMA being the major sponsor of this grand golf event. This tournament has provided us a chance to join hands and work for the promotion of golf in Pakistan.

“The most heartening development is that the UMA-CNS Open is bringing back the Asian Tour to Pakistan after a gap of 11 years. The UMA-CNS Open Asian Tour Championship would be staged in October at KGC and that’s a great honour for all of us,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, in the forthcoming local leg of the UMA-CNS Open, the professionals would be vying for the lion’s share of the prize money. Other events to be contested simultaneously will include senior professionals, junior professionals, amateurs, seniors, veterans, ladies, juniors and masters.The main championship is preceded by a special match for KGC caddies and semi-professionals.In addition to the prize purse, the golfers will also have a chance to win a brand new Suzuki Ciaz car for the first hole-in-one in the tournament.

