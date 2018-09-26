Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Proposals for new LG system finalised: Punjab minister

LAHORE: For the establishment of new local government system in Punjab recommendations have been finalised and Punjab senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has also given approval to the recommendations and now these would be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan for final decision.

After a high-level meeting, Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said in new system elections of local body institutions would take place not on party but popularity basis and village and neighbourhood councils would be elected where in each council there would three elected representatives while three reserved seats for youth, ladies and minority.

Abdul Aleem Khan said election of mayor and deputy mayor would be direct and on party basis which would be a new and constructive experience. He said for the first time in the history Punjab government would be handing over its developmental budget to the councillors and 30 per cent funds of Annual Development Programme (ADP) would be at the disposal of local body institutions. Abdul Aleem Khan said there would be no overlapping and jurisdiction would be very clear for local and district governments.

The senior minister said in Punjab 10 to 20 thousand people would be electing their representatives and even councillors would be recommending developmental schemes and spending lakhs of rupees for the welfare of the masses. Abdul Aleem Khan added people’s problems would be solved at local level as per their aspirations. He claimed that new local bodies’ setup in Punjab would be one of its own kind on which even political opponents cannot raise finger. Abdul Aleem Khan said that Punjab government has completed its homework in this regard and now deliberations would be presented to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for final decision which would be big and good news for the people of Punjab.

The senior minister, Secretary Local Bodies Arif Anwar Baloch and other senior officers in their briefing in the meeting said new system was not less than a challenge and for this KPK Model, 2001 Act and other countries systems were discussed and studied for the new system.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump