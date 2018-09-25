Nawaz’ political future discussed at Saudi Day reception

ISLAMABAD: Leaders, belonging to all shades of life, turned up in an unprecedented number in a grand reception hosted by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy to commemorate 88th National Day of his country in a local hotel on Monday evening.

They expressed resolve to strengthen the ties between the two brotherly countries further and take them to new heights. Former Chief Minister, Punjab, and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, was conscious with his presence as he reached the rendezvous of the reception when host envoy was about to complete his welcome address. Ambassador Al-Malkiy hurriedly concluded his address and received Shahbaz Sharif on the dais with great warmth and hugged him.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattack was the chief guest who performed cake cutting ceremony after playing of the national anthems of the two countries. Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy in his brief address expressed the hope that the relations of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound to enhance further as the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kingdom proved to be fruitful.

Ambassador Al- Malkiy is viewed among the most popular ambassadors posted in Islamabad. He has been working tirelessly for deepening and strengthening of relations between Islamabad and Riyadh.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chairman and Leader of Opposition in Senate, Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, former Prime Minister and President of his own Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q), Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail attended the reception.

The guests kept discussing political future of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif , who is the most popular leader in the masses even today. The guests also worried about the belligerent attitude of India towards Pakistan and plight of oppressed people of Indian held Kashmir (IHK) who have been denied birth right of self-determination and appreciated Pakistan’s standpoint on the subject.

Ambassadors of Arab and Muslim counties attended the reception in large number. For the first time in Saudi reception women folk graced the occasion in good number. It was a gathering which would be remembered quite long. The chief guest also witnessed traditional Arab thrilling dances before leaving the reception and enjoyed it thoroughly. The guests enjoyed sumptuous Arabic and Pakistani foods.