Tue September 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo
Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund

Imran Khan’s appeal: Expats in Dubai raise $0.74m for Pakistan dams fund
Not failing; only flailing

Not failing; only flailing
Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours

Imran wants new LG system within 48 hours
Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal

Asad Umar rebuffs Usman Dar’s claim of $10 bn Saudi deal
Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Moment when Shoaib Malik waved at Indian fans calling him 'jeeju'

Rethinking national interest

Rethinking national interest
No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi

No financial assistance sought from S Arabia, UAE: Qureshi
Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel

Task force on health: Questions raised over inclusion of inexperienced doctors in panel
India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

India can’t intimidate Pakistan: Imran

National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz’ political future discussed at Saudi Day reception

ISLAMABAD: Leaders, belonging to all shades of life, turned up in an unprecedented number in a grand reception hosted by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy to commemorate 88th National Day of his country in a local hotel on Monday evening.

They expressed resolve to strengthen the ties between the two brotherly countries further and take them to new heights. Former Chief Minister, Punjab, and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, was conscious with his presence as he reached the rendezvous of the reception when host envoy was about to complete his welcome address. Ambassador Al-Malkiy hurriedly concluded his address and received Shahbaz Sharif on the dais with great warmth and hugged him.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattack was the chief guest who performed cake cutting ceremony after playing of the national anthems of the two countries. Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy in his brief address expressed the hope that the relations of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound to enhance further as the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kingdom proved to be fruitful.

Ambassador Al- Malkiy is viewed among the most popular ambassadors posted in Islamabad. He has been working tirelessly for deepening and strengthening of relations between Islamabad and Riyadh.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chairman and Leader of Opposition in Senate, Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, former Prime Minister and President of his own Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q), Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail attended the reception.

The guests kept discussing political future of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif , who is the most popular leader in the masses even today. The guests also worried about the belligerent attitude of India towards Pakistan and plight of oppressed people of Indian held Kashmir (IHK) who have been denied birth right of self-determination and appreciated Pakistan’s standpoint on the subject.

Ambassadors of Arab and Muslim counties attended the reception in large number. For the first time in Saudi reception women folk graced the occasion in good number. It was a gathering which would be remembered quite long. The chief guest also witnessed traditional Arab thrilling dances before leaving the reception and enjoyed it thoroughly. The guests enjoyed sumptuous Arabic and Pakistani foods.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks

Cricket chiefs vigilant over Twenty20 corruption risks
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
<i>Ghusl-e-Kaaba</i> ceremony to be held today

Ghusl-e-Kaaba ceremony to be held today
Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Photos & Videos

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards

Modric, Marta win Best FIFA player 2018 awards
Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy