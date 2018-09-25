State-run radio employees hold protest

ISLAMABAD: Employees of state-run radio held a peaceful demonstration in Islamabad and other units of the organisation across the country on Monday in protest against the decision of the government to lease out Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Headquarters building.

Employees of all the wings of the national broadcaster participated in the demonstrations and demanded of the government to withdraw its decision. They said state-run radio is a historical institution projecting the soft image of the country across the world.

On the other hand, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain held talks with the representatives of state-run radio's protesting employees regarding the Ministry's proposal to give its building on lease and shifting of National Broadcasting House to Pakistan Broadcasting Academy in H-9 Islamabad.

Later, speaking at the protest demonstration, the minister said the headquarters is not being shifted within a month. He said the employees will be consulted regarding the issue.

Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said institutions cannot grow until employees are satisfied with their working conditions.

Earlier, PPP leaders including Senator Farhatullah Babar, Khursheed Shah, Nafisa Shah and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb visited the protesting employees and expressed solidarity with them.