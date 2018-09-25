31 namedfor Asian Champions Trophy camp

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has named 31 probables for the training camp for the Asian Champions Trophy.The fifth edition of Asian Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held in Muscat, Oman from October 18-28, 2018. Following players have been asked to report at the camp venue, National Hockey Stadium, Lahore on September 25 by 5 PM. Imran Butt, PIA; Mazhar Abbas, NBP; Amjad Ali, SSGC; M Irfan Senior, PIA; Rashid Mehmood, Navy; M Aleem Bilal, Wapda; Ammad Shakeel Butt, NBP; Mubashar Ali, SSGC; Tasawar Abbas, Wapda; M Rizwan Junior, SSGC; M Rizwan Senior, ARMY; M Toseeq Arshad, Wapda; Ali Shan, SSGC; M Umar Bhutta, Wapda; Abu Bakar Mahmood, NBP; Shafqat Rasool, PIA; M Azfar Yaqoob, SSGC; M Atiq, NBP; M Arslan Qadir, NBP; Ajaz Ahmad, Wapda; Rana Suhail Riaz, SSGC; M Irfan Junior, Wapda; M Dilber, NBP; M Faisal Qadir, NBP; M. Rizwan, SSGC; M Atif Mushtaq, NBP; Rizwan Ali, SSGC; M Zubair, PIA; Saran Bin Qamar, Punjab; Muneeb-ur-Rehman, SSGC; Syed Zeeshan Bukhari, SSGC.