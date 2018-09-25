725 smuggled mobile phones seized

LAHORE: The Customs Department on Monday seized 725 smuggled mobile phones worth Rs2.5 million. It is learnt that ADC Tayyaba Kayani received a tip after which a team of Customs under the supervision of Muhammad Moazzam Raza, Deputy Collector and Agha Qadeer Haider, Superintendent, intercepted a car (ZS-957 ICT) on Hall Road. The Customs staff seized 725 mobile phones of assorted brands and models. The value of non duty paid smuggled goods is Rs2 million and value of seized vehicle is Rs2.5 million. A case has been registered against smugglers.