Man kills step-brother over petty issue

FAISALABAD: A man gunned down his step-brother over a petty matter here on Monday. M Yar of Chak 206/RB, Khurrianwala shot dead his step-brother Javed Ahmed over a dispute of constructing a common wall of their houses. Yar sprayed bullets on him, which also injured his sister-in-law, her minor nephew and two nieces. They were shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be critical. Meanwhile, a man committed suicide here on Monday. Hanif of Ghulam Muhammadabad shot himself dead after having a dispute with his family.