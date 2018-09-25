Man kills step-brother over petty issue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A man gunned down his step-brother over a petty matter here on Monday. M Yar of Chak 206/RB, Khurrianwala shot dead his step-brother Javed Ahmed over a dispute of constructing a common wall of their houses. Yar sprayed bullets on him, which also injured his sister-in-law, her minor nephew and two nieces. They were shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be critical. Meanwhile, a man committed suicide here on Monday. Hanif of Ghulam Muhammadabad shot himself dead after having a dispute with his family.
FAISALABAD: A man gunned down his step-brother over a petty matter here on Monday. M Yar of Chak 206/RB, Khurrianwala shot dead his step-brother Javed Ahmed over a dispute of constructing a common wall of their houses. Yar sprayed bullets on him, which also injured his sister-in-law, her minor nephew and two nieces. They were shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be critical. Meanwhile, a man committed suicide here on Monday. Hanif of Ghulam Muhammadabad shot himself dead after having a dispute with his family.
Comments