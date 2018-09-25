LG system provincial subject: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah has said the federal government cannot impose their Local Government (LG) system on all provinces as it is a provincial subject, a private channel reported.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Monday, he said the federal government cannot bring civil reforms to the entire country but only to the provinces under their control. The PTI-led government has a majority in KP and Punjab. He added looking at the federal budget, it seems as if Imran Khan came into power to tax the poor.

Referring to recently imposed taxes by the government in the amended budget for the fiscal year, Shah claimed that Pakistan has the lowest ratio of tax-paying citizens. He urged the government to give parliament the authority to appoint the chairman for the FBR. The PPP leader also said gas and petrol taxes come from the common man’s pockets and claimed the PPP had never raised prices on such basic necessities.