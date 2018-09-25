Help for Thar

This refers to the letter ‘The plight of Thar’ (Sep 24) by Aeysha Mir. The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was meant to address the needs of the poor like the Thar population where children and infants are dying daily.

An amount of Rs110 billion is allocated for the programme in the current year’s provincial budget. Will someone in the government explain its utilisation?

Erum A Baig

Karachi