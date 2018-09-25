High fares

The installation of a meter system in every rickshaw and taxi is a vital step that should be taken to prevent rickshaw and taxi drivers from taking advantage of desperate commuters. With the implementation of a fair meter system, commuters don’t need to bargain with transporters and can pay only according to the meter.

Unfortunately, no one has considered introducing the system, As a result, rickshaw and taxi drivers enjoy the freedom to demand high fares for short distances. In fact, these already high fares are doubled during special occasions like religious festivals. Since the newly-elected government is determined to introduce people-friendly policies, it is hoped that it will take notice of this situation.

Seerat Ayesha

Karachi