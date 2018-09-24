Mon September 24, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 24, 2018

Traffic wardens performed well in Muharram: official

PESHAWAR: The traffic wardens ensured smooth flow of traffic despite closure of roads in the provincial capital for security during Ashura, an official said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), traffic headquarters, Riaz Ahmad Khan, told reporters that though a number of roads in the city and Saddar remained closed, traffic remained smooth because of adequate deployment at important places.

“The traffic wardens performed duty round-the-clock, for which they deserve appreciation,” said Riaz Ahmad.

He added that the traffic flow in the provincial capital had already improved due to the measures taken by the wardens during construction work on the Bus Rapid Transit.

“Our teams are deployed at key points while many roads have recently been opened in Saddar and other areas and the traffic flow has improved,” he added.

