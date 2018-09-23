Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Top Story

September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hanif Abbasi shifted from Adiala to Attock jail

RAWALPINDI: Early morning on Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, who is serving a life sentence after his conviction in the ephedrine quota case, was shifted to the prison in Attock from Adiala Jail.

The step has been taken on the recommendations of a two-member inquiry committee. The incarcerated PML-N leader was shifted to Attock jail on the directives of DIG Rawalpindi after a photo surfaced of him with Nawaz Sharif and others inside Adiala Jail before the former premier's release.

The PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi was brought to Attock Jail by prison van. In picture, PML-N Hanif Abbasi was in casual dress rather in prisoner dress.

The two-member committee was formed to investigate how photographs were taken of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and others in the office of the Central Jail Adiala superintendent prior to Sharif’s release on last Wednesday on orders of the Islamabad High Court. Abbasi was one of the leaders seen in the photo.

Inspector General (IG) Prisons Punjab on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the matter and a notification issued from his office said, "As it is evident from media reports that at the time of release of NAB convicts, Mian Nawaz Sharif, Captain (R) Mohammad Safdar and Maryam Nawaz on September 19, pictures of ANF prisoner Hanif Abbasi with Nawaz Sharif and others were taken and telecast on number of TV channels as well as circulated on social media." "ANF prisoner namely Hanif Abbasi was seen in the office of Superintendent of Central Jail, Rawalpindi, which caused adverse impression and bad name for the Prisons Department and the Government of Punjab,” it added.

The notification further said the competent authority had constituted an inquiry committee comprising DIG Prisons Malik Shaukat Feroze and AIG Judicial Malik Safdar Nawaz to probe into the matter and find out how Abbasi was allowed to enter the Admin Block and office of Jail Superintendent Saeedullah Gondal.

The sources said that the committee will also interview Gondal and other jail staffers as well as view CCTV footage of the visitors. Members of the committee visited Adiala Jail and recommended that Abbasi be transferred to Attock prison, sources said.

Two photographs released on social media showed Nawaz Sharif with Shahbaz, former adviser to the prime minister on aviation Sardar Mehtab Khan, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Raheel Munir.

Another photograph showed Abbasi sitting beside Sharif in the jail superintendent’s office. The deputy inspector general of prisons Rawalpindi region could be seen sitting in the jail superintendent’s chair and speaking to both politicians.

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered a case against Abbasi and his accomplices in June 2012 under sections 9-C, 14 and 15 of the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Act for misuse of 500kg of ephedrine.

The CNS Court of Rawalpindi sentenced Abbasi to lifetime in prison in the case just before the July 25 general elections.

Hanif Abbasi’s wife while speaking to the media said that the Punjab government and the PML-N leader’s political opponents will be responsible if anything happens to him. “No prisoner, including Abbasi, can visit the superintendent’s room out of his own will,” she said.

Further, Abbasi’s wife upheld, “Shifting him to Attock jail is the worst example of political revenge.”

She stated that the incarcerated PML-N leader suffers from heart ailment and has pollen allergy. “Doctors had suggested that he be kept in the jail hospital,” she added while stating that authorities are not even allowing that medicines be provided to Abbasi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report