Rape attempt case: YDA boycotts OPDs across Punjab

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Saturday observed a strike across Punjab against the alleged harassment incident in Rahim Yar Khan's Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

As per details, police have lodged a rape attempt case against the accused.

On the other hand, the YDA closed Out Patients Departments (OPDs) in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and other cities in the province against the incident. The association announced continuing protest till doctors protection bill was passed.

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid suspended hospital's principal and medical superintendent for their lack of competence after an incident of sexual assault on a lady doctor took place on the hospital's premises.