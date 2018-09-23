Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Houses set ablaze over land dispute in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Akazai and Gujjar tribes have set ablaze over two dozen houses of each other over the land dispute in Torghar district.

“We have convened a grand jirga on September 25 in order to defuse the prevailing tension between two major tribes. The deputy commissioner and district police officer will also attend the jirga,” District Nazim Dilroz Khan told reporters on Saturday.

He said that both tribes had agreed not to cultivate or harvest crops in disputed piece of land stretched over a wide area in the district but the Gujjar tribes violated the mutually agreed accord and cut grass from the disputed land and Akazai tribe set their houses ablaze. “In retaliation, the Gujjars also set ablaze houses of Akazai compelling police to lodge first information report against both tribes,” said Dilroz Khan. He added that winter houses of both tribes were set ablaze in Khane Lari and Chuar area of district as no causality is reported from both sides.

“Thanks God, nobody is killed in fire on both sides but in order to bury this dispute permanently grand jirga would be called by all five tribes settled in district since centuries,” said Dilroz Khan.

He added that the deputy commissioner and district police officer would also attend jirga along with elders of five major tribes in the district.

President of Pakistan in 2011 had given Torghar a status of a settled district from a tribal belt of Mansehra district but the jirga system is still considered as key to decide major judicial issues.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report