Rais Amrohvi remembered

Islamabad : The 30th death anniversary of Urdu poet and psychoanalyst, Rais Amrohvi, was observed on Saturday.

Syed Muhammad Mehdi, known as Rais Amrohvi (1914-1988) was a noted Urdu poet and psychoanalyst. He was born on September 12, 1914, in Amroha, India.

Almost all the members of his family were poets. He migrated to Pakistan on October 19, 1947, and settled in Karachi.

Rais Amrohvi was known for his unique style of Qatanigari (quatrain writing). For decades, he penned quatrains for daily Jang. He also supported the Urdu language and the Urdu-speaking people of Pakistan.

He set up Rais Academy, which trained people for the improvement of their emotional and moral well-being.

He penned a number of books on metaphysics, meditation, and yoga. He was assassinated on September 22, 1988.