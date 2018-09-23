Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Karachi

A
APP
September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Malaysian envoy calls for strengthening trade

Malaysia and Pakistan through mutual cooperation and joint initiatives can advance in various social and economic fields.

Malaysian Consul General Khairul Nazran Abd Rehman said this on Saturday. The diplomat was of the view that bilateral cooperation between two countries was not only confined to political and economic spheres but also in other areas such as education, tourism, defence and technical assistance.

Malaysia and Pakistan have enjoyed warm relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations between them in 1957, the Malaysian envoy said, adding that both the countries have historically shared similar position on regional and international issues and have both participated in the Non-Aligned Movement, Organisation of Islamic Conference and G-77 organisation.

The diplomat also acknowledged Pakistan’s trading ties with Malaysia, calling the latter as one of the Malaysia’s largest trading partners among South Asian countries. However, has stressed the need for diversifying trade between and two countries by going beyond palm oil and cereals. Malaysia and Pakistan signed a free trade agreement (FTA) on November 8, 2007 in Kuala Lumpur. It was Pakistan's first comprehensive FTA for trade in goods and services while it was Malaysia's first bilateral FTA with any South Asian country.

In 2017, trade between Pakistan and Malaysia increased by 3.5%. Pakistan also emerged as an important market for palm kernel cake, which is used as an ingredient for animal feeds.

Pakistan imported 0.3 million tonnes of palm kernel cake in 2017 and became the fourth largest importer of the commodity after New Zealand, European Union and South Korea.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report