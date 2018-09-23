Gold rises

Bengaluru : Gold prices rose along with equities as the U.S. dollar softened, with markets showing little worry over the latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.

Spot gold climbed 0.4 percent to $1,202.32 an ounce by 0656 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,207 an ounce.

China and the United States plunged deeper into their trade feud on Tuesday after Beijing added $60 billion in U.S. products to its import tariff list in retaliation for President Donald Trump´s planned levies on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

"The U.S. decision to impose a 10 percent tariff as opposed to a 25 percent one (expected) has encouraged investors in the sense there could be hope for a future compromise on trade," said John Sharma, an economist at National Australia Bank. Gold prices have declined about 12 percent since April.