Chaman border closed for two days

CHAMAN: The border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Chaman as closed by the government for two days (Thursday and Friday) in the wake of Muharram processions. The border will be opened on Saturday again.

Earlier on September 12, a security plan to maintain peace during Muharram in Peshawar and its adjoining areas was issued.

According to the security plan the mobile service would remain suspended on 9th and 10th of Muharram as the movement of the Afghan refugees will also be restricted to their camps.

During the Muharram 10, thousands of police personnel would perform duty outside the congregations and mourning rallies.

Talking to media, Peshawar SSP Javed Iqbal said more than 60 new check posts would also be set up on the entry and exit of the tribal areas.

The Peshawar administration announced a ban on pillion riding as part of security measures during the holy month of Muharram.

In a notification issued by the Peshawar deputy commisioner, it was said that Section 144 CrPC is being imposed across the city to maintain peace and harmony in the city during the holy month of Muharram.