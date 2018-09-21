Two terrorists arrested from Chakwal village

LAHORE: CTD claimed to have foiled a terrorism activity on Muharram by arresting two suspected terrorists in Chakwal on Thursday.

A spokesperson of CTD said a CTD team of Chakwal got credible information that two terrorists were present near Rabal Morr, village Khewal of District Chakwal. On this information, the team conducted a raid and arrested terrorists Abdul Hameed and Abid Rahman. The terrorists belonged to banned LeJ (Lashker e Jhangvi). Explosives, safety fuse wires and detonators were recovered from them. The terrorists were carrying these items to commit an act of terrorism in the area against a religious gathering. A case vide FIR no 26/2018 dated 20/09/18 u/s 4/5 ESA, 7 ATA, in PS CTD Rawalpindi, has been registered against them.