Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

World

SR
Saptarshi Ray
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian village bans Muslim names for children

An Indian village has banned Muslim practice including sporting beards, praying in public or giving children Islamic names. 

In the wake of the death of a female calf, allegedly at the hands of a Muslim boy, the elders council, or panchayat, in Titoli, Haryana, made the decree - while baring the youth from the village for life.

The panchayat, held in the Hindu-dominated village on Wednesday/yesterday evening, also barred Muslim residents, numbering around 800, from offering nawaz (prayers) outside their homes.

A mob had attacked the house of a Muslim family in the village in August , accusing them of killing the calf. Two were arrested under the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955. But it was unclear how or why the calf had been killed.

However, lawmakers in the north Indian state said they would look into the matter - despite the Muslim community of Titoli apparently respecting the diktat.Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Rohtak, Rakesh Kumar told The Hindu newspaper: “It is unconstitutional. I will speak to the village sarpanch (leader) in this connection.”

Rajbir, a local Muslim leader, said the community accepted the decisions of the tribal council to maintain harmony and that they were not austere Muslims any how.

“We have been keeping Hindu names since Partition and do not wear skull caps or keep beards. Since there is no mosque in the village, we travel around 8-10 km to Rohtak city to offer namaz on Fridays and other occasions” said Rajbir, who goes by one name.

Residents’ Association president Suresh Nambardar, who was present at the meeting, said members of all castes and religious communities from the village were present.

He said apart from the decisions over the prayers and the youth, reportedly named as  Yameen, it was also decided that a plot of land in the middle of the village used for Islamic burials would be taken over by the panchayat and a plot given to Muslims outside the village for burials.

However, the tribal council made no ruling on other Muslim practices such as almsgiving (Zakat) and fasting during Ramadan (Sawm). 

Suresh claimed Hindus and Muslims had been living in harmony in the village for several generations, and blamed “new settlers from Uttar Pradesh” for disturbing the peace.A secular, alliance group, Ekta Manch, condemned the decisions.

Its president, Shahzad Khan, said they were unconstitutional and that the Muslims were forced to accept their fate for fear of reprisals.The district’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yash Garg, said that there was no report of any communal tension or resentment among the members of any community residing in the village.

“Still, if any such unconstitutional diktat has been passed by the panchayat, we will look into the matter and take appropriate action,” he added. —The Telegraph

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral