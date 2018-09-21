HEC Technology Development Fund projects yielding results

ISLAMABAD: The projects approved under the Technology Development Fund (TDF), an initiative of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to provide financial and technical support for development of products and prototypes, have started yielding outcomes.

Under the TDF, so far 126 projects have been approved for funding. The projects awarded in the FY 2016-17 have entered the execution phase and are progressing towards the goals envisaged.

One of these projects entitled, “Transforming Biomass Ash Residues into Commercialisable Products” by Dr. Basit Yameen from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and his industrial partner, Dr. Amir Said, from Bulleh Shah Packaging (BSP) Pvt Ltd. has started pilot production.

Bulleh Shah Packaging was facing industrial problems in disposing of biomass, the ash residues, so the conversion of biomass ash residues into commercialisable products is an example of great success. Two researchers involved in this project, Dr. Basit Yameen and Dr. Abdul Wakeel are now working to convert the waste material into pavement material and plant growth supplement as a new production line. Total worth of the project is Rs18.474 million wherein the industrial contribution is Rs4.530 million. Based on promising results, the project team has developed several laboratory scale formulations to fabricate pavers with a range of compressive strengths.

The TDF team, which has conducted monitoring visits to the project sites, has found remarkable progress of the projects awarded. Industrial experts provide technical and financial support to make the projects a success. The initiative is leading towards meaningful industry-academia linkages.