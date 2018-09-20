Thu September 20, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

Imran’s Saudi Arabia visit important, says Ashrafi

LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia vitally important for the country’s progress and solidarity in future. In a statement issue on Wednesday, he said by giving priority to Saudi Arabia, the prime minister had set the direction of country’s foreign policy. He said Riyadh could bail out Islamabad from serious economic hardships which were pushing towards seeking further loans from IMF. He said King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would assure every possible help to Imran to steer the country out of the present crises. He said the Saudi government made special orders for the release of Pakistanis in Saudi jails, adding that the Saudi interior minister had ordered collecting data of Pakistanis in country’s jails. He said commander of the Gulf countries alliance Gen retd Raheel Sharif had also been playing his role in that regard.

