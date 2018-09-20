Seven Pak players in Asian Junior Individual Squash

KARACHI: Seven Pakistan players are to participate in the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship which is scheduled in Chennai, India, from September 26-29.

Abbas Zeb and Uzair Shaukat will play in under-19 category.

Haris Qasim and Asadullah Khan will play in under-17 category.

Hamza Khan and Ashab Irfan will play in under-15 category.

Anas Ali Bukhari will participate in under-13 age group.

Fazal Shah will accompany the players as coach.

According to the draws released by Asian Squash Federation (ASF) on Wednesday, Abbas has got bye in the first round of under-19 category. Uzair will face Methmal Dewmina Wood of Sri Lanka.

In the first round of under-17 category, Haris has got bye. Asadullah is drawn against Ibrahim Ahmed Al Darwish of Qatar.In the first round of under-15 category, Hamza and Ashab have got byes.

Anas will play against Chareen Litanarachchi of Sri Lanka in the first round of under-13 category.Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has stated that the selected players were trained at Pakistan National Squash Academy in Islamabad.“The contingent proceeded to Karachi on Wednesday and after training for four days there the players will depart for Chennai on the 23rd of this month,” stated the PSF.