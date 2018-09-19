Wed September 19, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2018

Gang busted, 400 stolen mobiles recovered

FAISALABAD: The CIA police on Tuesday arrested four members of a gang and recovered booty from them. On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested the gang members, including ring leader Rana Babar of Mansoorabad, Saqib Ali of Jhang Road and Faisal of Painsra. The accused had allegedly stolen 1,661 imported mobile phones worth Rs 11.7 million from the Faisalabad Dry Port in Gatti. During investigation, the police have recovered 400 stolen mobile phones from them. CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan has constituted a police team under the supervision of ASP Nadeem Abbas to investigate the case.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A youth committed suicide at Chak 266/RB Khurrianwala on Tuesday. Nadeem Ahmad ended his life by hanging himself with a tree in fields. The motive behind the incident is said to be poverty. Meanwhile, Naseem Bibi of Chak 302/RB, Mauj Bibi of Madina Town and Asifa of Ayub Chowk attempted suicide by swallowing poisonous pills.

